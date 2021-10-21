Anzeige
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Darling Ingredients Inc.: Darling Ingredients Announces Sandra Dudley as Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) announces Ms. Sandra Dudley has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations effective immediately. In this new role, Ms. Dudley will continue to oversee our renewable fuel strategy as well as spearheading Darling's U.S. Specialty Operations, which include the production of nutrients for wet pet food, organic fertilizers, bakery feeds and our refining operations. She will be instrumental in growing our restaurant services business, which plays an integral role in the vertical integration of Darling into Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), Darling's renewable diesel joint venture.

Sandra Dudley, Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations

Ms. Dudley's vast experience in renewable fuels and feedstocks continues to position Darling as an industry expert. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Renewables and Strategy, leading the collaboration for DGD's swift growth in renewable diesel production. Ms. Dudley has also worked extensively on Darling's evaluation of business segments, developing strategic plans, and analyzing and standardizing commercial transactions. Prior to joining Darling in 2015, she served in various strategy and commercial roles within ConAgra Foods and Tenaska Marketing Ventures.

"Sandy's extensive knowledge of the renewable fuels industry and low-carbon feedstock supply gives her a unique and valuable perspective that has advanced Darling as a leader in sustainable ingredients," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "Her contributions have benefited Darling's business around the world, and we look forward to her business acumen continuing to drive results in this new leadership position."

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For more information:

Investor Contact
Jim Stark
VP, Investor Relations
+1 (972) 281-4823
James.stark@darlingii.com

Darling International Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667125/Darling_Ingredients_Inc_Sandra_Dudley.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
