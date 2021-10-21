California Nanotechnologies Corp: California Nanotechnologies Receives Largest Orders In The Company's History

US$245,000 in orders for prototype parts for delivery in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV:CNO) (OTC PINK:CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received orders on 10/19/2021 of US$245,000 for the delivery of prototype parts manufactured using its spark plasma sintering ("SPS") production capabilities and expertise. This is by a significant margin the largest order in CalNano's corporate history.

In the quarter ending May 31, CalNano delivered over 50 wafers of an advanced material to a customer that is working on novel thermoelectric devices. Thermoelectric devices are used to generate electricity from waste heat. The efficiency of the generation process is critical to their performance. The advanced material wafers designed and fabricated by CalNano are incorporated into the customer's device in order to enhance the efficiency of its green electrical generation process.

These sample wafers were the subject of customer analysis and post-processing. Following this work by the customer, Cal Nano has received the current US$245,000 orders, which will provide the customer with sufficient wafers to fully outfit a prototype of its thermoelectric device.

"The receipt of these expanded orders is a key step in our march toward the commercialization of this product." stated CEO Eric Eyerman. "The market for thermoelectric devices is very large and materials processed via SPS are showing significant promise in improving their efficiency. Commercialization of this product could have a transformational impact on Cal Nano."

