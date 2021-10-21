Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - On Sep. 26th , the closing show of 2021 Beijing Fashion Week was held in Beijing Wangfujing Pedestrian Street. It is reported that in that night, the international renowned designer Lawrence Xu and Poly China Silk Corporation jointly performed the closing show, moreover more than 50 domestic well-known artists were invited to appear on the red carpet and closing ceremony, to help generate sound for the capital fashion together.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/100470_8691cd55440099cb_001full.jpg

Among them, Miss Helena Zhao, as the Captain of Beijing Ram Union Junior, Co-founder of Art+Charity Youth Charity Organization, Youth Ambassador of Rainbow Angel Coffee House Charity, and the International Public Welfare Ambassador of Miss Culture & Tourism of The World, was also invited to participate. She not only has unique views on fashion, but also a talented woman who loves literature, art and is good at writing. She has won many awards in poetry and other literary and artistic creation.

In 2021, Helena and her older sister published their first English poetry collection "NECTARE" in Hong Kong, with short delicate verses to record the bitter, hot, sweet and sour growth; not only that she has published poetry and other writing works in magazines such as "JingKids" and "UNIT-E", she became the column editor of "UNIT-E" Magazine from 2020 to 2021. In December 2020 she has got "Poetry Competition for SDG UN Sustainable Goals" in Dulwich College Beijing. She was an intern for "JingKids" Magazine in the summer vacation of 2021.

The red carpet at the closing ceremony was starry, and the closing show was even more fantastic. The "butterfly" as the theme of the show, 48 sets of new fashion and 12 sets of gorgeous Chinese clothes with great national charm were launched. The continuous autumn rain in Beijing added some romance to this fashion show.

The closing show of Beijing International Fashion Week of 2021 has been successfully concluded. We look forward to this fashion audio-visual feast next year.

Miss Culture & Tourism of The World

Contact Person: JiaFu

Email: jiafugz@163.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100470