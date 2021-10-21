Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
21.10.2021 | 21:32
The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews Hank Payments Corp. to Discuss Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Chairman and CEO, Michael Hilmer of Hank Payments Corp. to discuss their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV:HANK) begins trading on the TSXV

Hank Payments has commenced trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol HANK and Chairman and CEO, Michael Hilmer sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the milestone achievement.

"We're really happy we can bring this interesting FinTech to a wider investor audience and leverage the capital markets for our growth strategy," Hilmer commented.

Hank Payments Corp. is a financial technology company and their platform, Hank Platform, acts as a person, financial concierge automating the complexities of personal cash flow management.

For the full interview with Michael Hilmer of Hank Payments Corp. and to learn more about their recent listing, click here.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669165/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Interviews-Hank-Payments-Corp-to-Discuss-Their-Latest-News

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
