The Power Play by The Market Herald Interviews Hank Payments Corp. to Discuss Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Chairman and CEO, Michael Hilmer of Hank Payments Corp. to discuss their latest news.

Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV:HANK) begins trading on the TSXV

Hank Payments has commenced trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol HANK and Chairman and CEO, Michael Hilmer sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the milestone achievement.

"We're really happy we can bring this interesting FinTech to a wider investor audience and leverage the capital markets for our growth strategy," Hilmer commented.

Hank Payments Corp. is a financial technology company and their platform, Hank Platform, acts as a person, financial concierge automating the complexities of personal cash flow management.

For the full interview with Michael Hilmer of Hank Payments Corp. and to learn more about their recent listing, click here.

