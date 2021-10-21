Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
Neue Biotechnologie mit dem Vertrauen des Vatikans!
WKN: A3CMS4 ISIN: SE0015810247 
Tradegate
19.10.21
15:32 Uhr
31,510 Euro
+0,020
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2021 | 22:41
Kinnevik: Babylon Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under the Ticker BBLN

Kinnevik AB, a special purpose acquisition company.

The transaction was approved on October 20, 2021 by Alkuri's shareholders. Babylon's shares of Class A common stock and its warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on October 22, 2021 under the new ticker symbols "BBLN" and "BBLN.W", respectively. After the closing of the transaction, Kinnevik will hold 54,240,640 A shares in the company.

For full information from the company, please see https://www.babylonhealth.com/press/press-room

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik commented: "We continue to be impressed by the founder and CEO of Babylon Health, Ali Parsa's and his team's dedication to provide affordable, accessible and data-driven healthcare. Babylon Health will now be well capitalized and we welcome new shareholders in the next chapter of its growth journey."

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46

Kinnevik's ambition is to be Europe's leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies for a reimagined everyday and to deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

  • Press release pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b41e476b-85b3-4b26-b1a4-a75d5607286c)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
