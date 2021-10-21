Kinnevik: Babylon Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Under the Ticker BBLN

Kinnevik AB, a special purpose acquisition company.

The transaction was approved on October 20, 2021 by Alkuri's shareholders. Babylon's shares of Class A common stock and its warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on October 22, 2021 under the new ticker symbols "BBLN" and "BBLN.W", respectively. After the closing of the transaction, Kinnevik will hold 54,240,640 A shares in the company.

For full information from the company, please see https://www.babylonhealth.com/press/press-room

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik commented: "We continue to be impressed by the founder and CEO of Babylon Health, Ali Parsa's and his team's dedication to provide affordable, accessible and data-driven healthcare. Babylon Health will now be well capitalized and we welcome new shareholders in the next chapter of its growth journey."

