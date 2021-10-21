Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is extremely pleased to confirm the launch of a new product, the "LIFETUNE MINI" in advance of the upcoming 2021 holiday season. With the new LIFETUNE MINI, customers will have the opportunity to benefit from "portable / wearable" protection against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) / electromagnetic frequency (EMF).

Launching the new LIFETUNE MINI marks an exciting development and broadens the suite of products available within Aries' portfolio. In advance of the peak holiday shopping season, Aires is now positioned to tap into a sizeable new market segment which has grown exponentially in recent years-a trend the Company expects to continue. Wearable products are an emerging trend that enable users to integrate various technology devices into their daily activities, seamlessly adapt to changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body.

As the only wearable product of its kind1, LIFETUNE MINI represents a new and innovative solution designed to mitigate the electromagnetic radiation emitted from data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and more.

Based on information collected through the Company's increasing sales data, there is existing consumer demand around the world for a product such as LIFETUNE MINI. As a result of these indications, Aires believes that the Company will be well positioned to improve its gross margins by adding this product to the sales mix.

Dimitry Serov , Chief Executive Officer at Aires, commented, "With the global wearable technology market demonstrating a rapid rate of evolution and innovation, we see this segment transforming into a bustling industry. This sentiment is supported by research firm, Gartner, who forecasts that global spending on wearable devices technology will reach US$81.5 billion this year, an 18% increase over 20202."

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

