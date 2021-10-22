- (PLX AI) - BillerudKorsnas says it will have to increase prices further and improve mix to offset cost inflation.
- • Sees continued strong market conditions, good availability of pulp wood, but higher costs for chemicals, logistics and energy
- • The market outlook for the next quarters is positive, the company said
- • Demand is expected to be strong in all segments and the conditions for liquid packaging board is expected to be stable
