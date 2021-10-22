- (PLX AI) - Thule Q3 sales SEK 2,772 million vs. estimate SEK 2,676 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 516 million vs. estimate SEK 455 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 4.94
|07:58
|Thule Group Won't Fully Compensate for Higher Input Costs Until 2022, CEO Says
|(PLX AI) - Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.• Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously...
|07:52
|Thule Group Q3 EBIT SEK 670 Million vs. Estimate SEK 601 Million
|21.07.
|Thule Group Q2 EBIT SEK 886 Million vs. Estimate SEK 756 Million
|(PLX AI) - Thule Q2 sales SEK 3,229 million vs. estimate SEK 2,965 million.• Q2 net income SEK 672 million vs. estimate SEK 570 million• Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 6.43
|16.07.
|Börsenpunk: To the moon - was tun mit Virgin Galactic? Manz, Teco2030, OHB, Thule Group, Shimano, ...
|"To the moon" - die Formulierung ist in den vergangenen Monaten an den Börsen längst zum geflügelten Begriff geworden. Virgin Galactic scheint das sogar wörtlich zu nehmen. Unternehmensgründer Richard...
|23.06.
|Thule Group steigert die geschäftliche Nachhaltigkeit mit der Elastic Suite von Emerald
|Denver (ots/PRNewswire) - Rollout digitaler Technologie verbessert druckfreies Großhandels-Merchandising Emerald Holding, Inc. (Emerald) gab heute bekannt, dass die Thule Group, ein weltweit führendes...
