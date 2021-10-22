- (PLX AI) - Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.
- • Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously announced, which in part has compensated the increasing costs
- • Says manufacturing costs continued to increase during the quarter
- • These increases were driven by generally rising material prices, extreme freight prices and costs related to overtime and extra personnel in Thule's assembly plants
