South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution has launched a new inverter in the Australian market, adding a 5 kW hybrid inverter to its Residential Energy Storage Unit (RESU) Home battery energy storage range.From pv magazine Australia South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution has launched a new inverter in the Australian market, adding a 5 kW hybrid inverter to its residential energy storage unit (RESU) home battery energy storage range. LG Energy Solution said the new LGES-5048 hybrid inverter would be available in Australia from November. It described it as a highly efficient ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...