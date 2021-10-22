Bangladesh has floated an international tender seeking engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for a 60-MW solar power plant in north-western Pabna district.The Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company (Pvt.) Limited (BCRECL), a joint venture between power producers in the two countries, is setting up a 60 MW solar power plant, as part of a larger deal to generate 450-MW electricity from renewables in the South Asian country. And the joint venture is now seeking an EPC provider to build the project. China will invest some $500 million for the 500 MW renewable electricity ...

