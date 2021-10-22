Nasdaq Riga: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS "Olainfarm" takeover bid

On October 21, 2021 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Olainfarm" (registration no. 40003007246, legal address - Rupnicu 5, Olaine, Olaines parish, LV-2114) mandatory takeover bid by AS "AB CITY" (registration no. 40203174414, legal address - Ganibu dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005) in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Olainfarm" (Target company): Offerer - AS "AB CITY" (registration no. 40203174414, legal address - Ganibu dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005). Offerer directly owns 2 583 310 shares of the Target company or 18.34% of the Target company's total voting shares. In accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2, Offerer shall announce a mandaotry takeover bid on behalf of the following shareholders, who on October 14, 2021 Extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Target company voted "for" exclusion of the shares of the Target company from the regulated market and authorized Offerer to announce mandatory takeover bid: 1.1. Nika Saveljeva, who owns 1 265 107 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 8,98% of the total voting shares; 1.2. Anna Emilija Maligina, who owns 1 263 693 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 8,97% of the total voting shares; 1.3. AS "RIGAS FARMACEITISKA FABRIKA" (registration no. 40003000765, legal address - Ozolu 10, Riga, LV-1005), which owns 151 384 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 1,07% of the total voting shares; 1.4. OLFIM OÜ (registration No. 14601045, legal address - Männimäe, Pudisoo küla Kuusalu vald, Harju maakond 74626, Estonia), which owns 1 263 718 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 8,97% of the total voting shares 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 9.26 EUR. 3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the next working day when Offerer in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 73 part (4) will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.