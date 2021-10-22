Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
Neue Biotechnologie mit dem Vertrauen des Vatikans!
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 
Frankfurt
22.10.21
08:05 Uhr
9,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
22.10.2021 | 08:05
43 Leser
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC accepts for further evaluation AS "Olainfarm" takeover bid

On October 21, 2021 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has
accepted for further processing application for AS "Olainfarm" (registration
no. 40003007246, legal address - Rupnicu 5, Olaine, Olaines parish, LV-2114) 
mandatory takeover bid by AS "AB CITY" (registration no. 40203174414, legal
address - Ganibu dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005) in accordance with the Law on the
Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2. 

1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS
"Olainfarm" (Target company): 

Offerer - AS "AB CITY" (registration no. 40203174414, legal address - Ganibu
dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005). Offerer directly owns 2 583 310 shares of the
Target company or 18.34% of the Target company's total voting shares. 

In accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part
(4) point 2, Offerer shall announce a mandaotry takeover bid on behalf of the
following shareholders, who on October 14, 2021 Extraordinary general meeting
of the shareholders of the Target company voted "for" exclusion of the shares
of the Target company from the regulated market and authorized Offerer to
announce mandatory takeover bid: 

1.1. Nika Saveljeva, who owns 1 265 107 shares of the Target company, which
constitutes 8,98% of the total voting shares; 

1.2. Anna Emilija Maligina, who owns 1 263 693 shares of the Target company,
which constitutes 8,97% of the total voting shares; 

1.3. AS "RIGAS FARMACEITISKA FABRIKA" (registration no. 40003000765, legal
address - Ozolu 10, Riga, LV-1005), which owns 151 384 shares of the Target
company, which constitutes 1,07% of the total voting shares; 

1.4. OLFIM OÜ (registration No. 14601045, legal address - Männimäe, Pudisoo
küla Kuusalu vald, Harju maakond 74626, Estonia), which owns 1 263 718 shares
of the Target company, which constitutes 8,97% of the total voting shares 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 9.26 EUR.

3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting
on the next working day when Offerer in accordance with the Law on the
Financial Instruments Market Article 73 part (4) will publish official
announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the
takeover bid. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
