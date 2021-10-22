- (PLX AI) - Dometic Q3 revenue SEK 5,545 million vs. estimate SEK 5,348 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA SEK 987 million
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 762 million vs. estimate SEK 731 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1.5
DOMETIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,460
|13,690
|08:17
|13,300
|13,595
|08:17
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Dometic Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 785 Million vs. Estimate SEK 795 Million
|(PLX AI) - Dometic Q3 revenue SEK 5,545 million vs. estimate SEK 5,348 million.• Q3 EBITDA SEK 987 million• Q3 EBIT SEK 762 million vs. estimate SEK 731 million• Q3 EPS SEK 1.5
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|DOMETIC GROUP: REPORT ON THE THIRD QUARTER 2021
|12.10.
|DOMETIC GROUP: Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's interim report for the third quarter 2021
|28.09.
|DOMETIC GROUP: INVITATION TO DOMETIC CAPITAL MARKETS UPDATE - NOVEMBER 30, 2021
|23.09.
|New bond issue: Dometic Group issued international bonds (XS2391403354) with a 2% coupon maturing in 2028
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DOMETIC GROUP AB
|13,785
|+2,38 %