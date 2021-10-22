Tuya Smart Cooperates with ANWIO to Create Healthy Light Environment for More Homes

The cooperation will help both sides go beyond smart lighting to develop more smart application scenarios.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a boom in smart home, ANWIO, a world-renowned smart home brand, and Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global IoT development platform, announced a new partnership today to bring more comfortable and healthier home experiences to consumers around the world.

The two companies started the cooperation first with smart lighting. The IoT development tools provided by Tuya Smart have helped ANWIO to quickly develop smart downlights, smart strips and other smart lighting devices at a low cost. These smart lighting devices have been successfully sold to Europe, Asia, North America and other regions through Tuya's more than 100,000 online and offline sales channels.

In the future, the cooperation will gradually extend from smart lighting to smart security and other fields to form a full-scenario solution. For example, through the collaborative operation of smart downlights, spotlights, mirror lights, door sensors, cameras and other devices, ANWIO will create smart living rooms, smart bathrooms and other scenarios so that consumers can fully enjoy the convenience and beauty of smart life.

Leo Li, the General Manager of ANWIO, said, "we are excited about this partnership. Using Tuya's platform and expertise in chip manufacturing allows us to adapt to and bring in the latest products and technology to the market in the most efficient way."

When night falls, your fingerprint unlocks the code and the light in the living room automatically lights up, creating a warm yellow light environment for you to relax after an exhausting day. When overtime working happens occasionally on weekends, the light in the study changes from warm tone to bright office lighting, creating an environment for you to concentrate. This list can go on. Perhaps you haven't noticed that smart lamps with lighting as the core are penetrating into all aspects of life. In addition to creating a healthy lighting environment, smart lamps are also be connected with other smart device categories to create a smart home ecosystem for consumers.

Smart devices are turning from mere tools into flavorings for everyday life. The cooperation between Tuya Smart and ANWIO reveals to the market that the era of smart individual products has come to the end, and only by connecting devices and creating full-scenario solutions can we grasp the magic weapon of the next era.

About ANWIO

ANWIO, a brand of the listed company "Unilumin", is a well-known supplier of LED application products, mainly dealing with LED lighting products and LED smart home products. By the end of 2020, ANWIO has provided high-quality LED lighting products to millions of homes worldwide, including over 100,000 smart lighting devices. In the future, ANWIO will continue to uphold the principle of providing consumers with cost-effective home products.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global IoT development platform with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya's platform has smart-enabled more than 410,000 SKUs in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 384,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China.

For more information, please visit: Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.