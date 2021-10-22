Anzeige
22.10.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Riga: Virši invites to join its webinar about the upcoming IPO

Virši (AS "Virši-A") webinar will take place on October 26 at 10 AM. The
webinar will be open to all registrees signed up through the link below. 

Webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief
Executive Director Janis Viba and Member of the Management Board and Chief
Financial Officer Vita Cirjevska. During the webinar attendees will be
introduced with the company and its rapid growth, development plans, as well as
the upcoming initial public offering of shares (IPO). After the presentation
attendees will have a chance to ask their questions to the Management Board
members of Virši. 

To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8000374676147483404. 

After filling in the application form, you will receive a link to the webinar
and instructions to your specified e-mail. When connecting to the Nasdaq Riga
webinar for the first time, you will need to download the app. Further, to join
webinars on the stock exchange platform, you will not need to download the app
again. 



Subscription for the shares of Virši initial public offering will take place
from 25 October to 5 November. In total, the company is entitled to make a
public offering of shares with up to 1,509,121 shares with the possibility to
increase this amount by additional 226,368 shares. The price of one share is
4.49 euros. The minimum investment is one share. 

As a result of the IPO, Virši plans to attract new capital of up to 6.9 million
euros, directing most of the funding to improving the supply and infrastructure
of alternative fuels. It is also planned to pay significant attention to
increasing the sustainability and efficiency of the company's operations. 

Find out more about the Virši IPO in the prospectus virsi.lv/for-investors.



The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. The information in this announcement contains generic
forward-looking statements and the intention of AS "Virši-A" to undertake an
Initial Public Offering (IPO). Any investment decision shall be made subject to
the prospectus approved by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of
Latvia. 



About Virši:

AS Virši-A is the largest and fastest growing Latvian fuel trader, with 26
years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the AS Virši-A
network has more than 63 service stations, of which 61 are full-service, and
employs more than 627 people in all regions of Latvia. 



Additional information:

Undine Priekule
Virši communication specialist
Phone: +371 26866079
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
www.virsi.lv
