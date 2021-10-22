Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical group, announced today that the primary objective (progression free survival) of the Phase III SOLSTICE trial has not been met. SOLSTICE was designed to evaluate the superiority of LONSURF (trifluridine/tipiracil) bevacizumab over capecitabine bevacizumab in 1st line unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in patients non-eligible for intensive therapy. The trial will continue as planned given that no deleterious effects and no new safety issues have been raised in either study arm.

Data from the primary analysis will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

"We remain committed to improving outcomes in mCRC and we will continue to follow patients as planned in order to perform the main secondary endpoint analysis on overall survival in 2023," said Patrick Therasse, M.D., Ph. D., Head of Late Stage and Life Cycle Management, and Deputy Head Oncology and Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Area, Servier. "The clinical value of LONSURF in its current indications remains unchanged, and the ongoing Phase III SUNLIGHT trial (LONSURF bevacizumab versus LONSURF in 3rd line mCRC) is proceeding as planned."

Nearly 1.4 million people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) each year worldwide,1 equating to 10% of the global cancer cases.1 In Europe, CRC is the second most common cause of cancer death,2 and metastatic (when the cancer has spread from the primary site to other parts of the body) patients have a 5-year survival rate of just 11%.2 Standard chemotherapy regimens for mCRC include fluoropyrimidines, oxaliplatin, irinotecan or targeted treatments, such as those that target vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF) or endothelial growth factor receptors (EGFR).

"Metastatic colorectal cancer patients who are not well enough to undergo intensive chemotherapy have limited options, and quality of life is a priority," said Professor Thierry André, MD, Saint Antoine Hospital, Paris, France, and Lead Investigator for the SOLSTICE study. "We are continuously searching for new ways to give these patients efficient treatment with low toxicities."

Servier is committed to developing new treatments to support patients in their fight against gastrointestinal cancer.

About SOLSTICE

SOLSTICE is an open-label, randomized, multicentre Phase III trial in 856 unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer patients who are not candidates for, or do not require, intensive therapy. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive 1st line LONSURF bevacizumab versus capecitabine bevacizumab. The primary objective is to demonstrate superior progression free survival with LONSURF bevacizumab over capecitabine bevacizumab. The first patient was enrolled in March 2019.

For more information on SOLSTICE, please visit www.ClinicalTrials.gov (https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03869892). The ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier is NCT03869892.

About LONSURF

LONSURFconsists of a thymidine-based nucleoside analog, trifluridine, and the thymidine phosphorylase (TP) inhibitor, tipiracil, which increases trifluridine exposure by inhibiting its metabolism by TP. Trifluridine is incorporated into DNA, resulting in DNA dysfunction and inhibition of cell proliferation.

In the EU, LONSURF is indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mCRC who have been previously treated with, or are not considered candidates for, available therapies including fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapies, anti- VEGF agents, and anti-EGFR agents. LONSURF is also indicated as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic gastric cancer (mGC), including adenocarcinoma of the gastroesophageal junction (mGEJC), who have been previously treated with at least two prior systemic treatment regimens for advanced disease.

As of October 2021, LONSURF has been approved in 96 countries for the treatment of advanced mCRC and in 80 countries for the treatment of advanced mGC/mGEJC.

LONSURF was discovered and developed by Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In June 2015, Taiho Pharmaceutical and Servier entered into an exclusive license agreement for the co-development and commercialization of LONSURF in Europe and other countries outside of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Asia.

About Servier

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. With a strong international presence in 150 countries and a total revenue of 4.7 billion euros in 2020, Servier employs 22,500 people worldwide. Servier is an independent group that invests over 20% of its brand-name revenue in Research and Development every year. To accelerate therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients, the Group is committed to open and collaborative innovation with academic partners, pharmaceutical groups, and biotech companies. It also integrates the patient's voice at the heart of its activities, from research to support beyond the pill.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a renowned and innovative player in oncology. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory diseases. To promote access to healthcare for all, the Servier Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies. More information: servier.com.

