Freitag, 22.10.2021
Megahebel: Rallyestart!? Der neue Depotgewinner?
22.10.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rocker AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (543/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Rocker AB, company registration number
559046-8574, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Rocker AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
October 29, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:          ROCKER         
------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       78291000        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0013545662      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        239043         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 559046-8574       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          ROCKER         
------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial goods and services
-----------------------------------


When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29, 2021 up to and
including November 1, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information see pages 23 and 72 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83
00.
