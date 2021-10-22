Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rocker AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (543/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Rocker AB, company registration number 559046-8574, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Rocker AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 29, 2021. Shares Short name: ROCKER ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 78291000 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013545662 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 239043 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559046-8574 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROCKER ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial goods and services ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29, 2021 up to and including November 1, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23 and 72 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83 00.