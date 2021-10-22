EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd
Holcim announces its 2030 people strategy to continue creating shared value and uplifting the wellbeing of communities worldwide. The strategy focuses on three pillars: bridging the world's housing and infrastructure gap, improving livelihoods and upholding the highest standards of human rights. Holcim's commitment builds on its legacy of positive social impact, having benefited over 31 million people with more than CHF 200m in social investment over the last five years.
Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim: 'Our business plays an essential role in society's progress. We build the roads, bridges, hospitals and schools that enable people to thrive around the world. With three billion people expected to lack access to adequate housing by 2030, I am committed to putting our business to work to uplift our communities.'
On its journey to build progress for people and the planet, Holcim will:
Holcim is measuring its social value creation by a combination of investment made and revenue generated together with social partners. It also includes the number of schools, hospitals, rural roads and affordable housing renovated or built.
For more information on Holcim's commitment to human rights and thriving communities, visit https://www.holcim.com/people-communities.
