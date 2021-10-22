Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
WKN: 858388 ISIN: US0605051046 
Tradegate
22.10.21
11:16 Uhr
40,495 Euro
+0,215
+0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire
22.10.2021 | 09:53
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: BofA Securities Europe SA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BofA Securities
Europe SA.: BofA Securities Europe SA, will change Clearing Member Identity in
the Danish CSD system (VP). 



The new identity 05295 will be valid from trade date October 25. October 27
will be the first 

settlement date for 05295 in the VP system. There will be no change to BofA
Securties Europe SA's MPID MLEX. 





Member: BofA Securities Europe SA

INET memberID: MLEX

Clearing and settlement ID: 05295

Valid from date in Danish CSD system: October 25







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753
2195 





Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021698
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
