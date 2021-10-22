Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Membership change on Nasdaq Copenhagen: BofA Securities Europe SA

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BofA Securities Europe SA.: BofA Securities Europe SA, will change Clearing Member Identity in the Danish CSD system (VP). The new identity 05295 will be valid from trade date October 25. October 27 will be the first settlement date for 05295 in the VP system. There will be no change to BofA Securties Europe SA's MPID MLEX. Member: BofA Securities Europe SA INET memberID: MLEX Clearing and settlement ID: 05295 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: October 25 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021698