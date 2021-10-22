Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: FIFAX PLC

NOTICE 22 OCTOBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: FIFAX PLC At the request of FIFAX Plc, FIFAX Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from October 25, 2021. Trading code: FIFAX Number of shares: 25 906 168 ISIN code: FI4000496328 Order book ID: 226472 Company Identity Number: 2453290-9 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 45 Consumer Staples Super sector: 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Alexander Corporate Finance Oy. For further information, please call Alexander Corporate Finance on +358 050 520 4098. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260