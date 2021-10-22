A new report by IRENA and the International Labour Organization highlights the employment potential of an ambitious climate strategy and calls for comprehensive policies in support of a just energy transition.The number of people working in the renewable energy sector worldwide grew to 12 million last year, up from 11.5 million in 2019, according to a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO). The eighth edition of "Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2021" confirms that COVID-19 caused delays and supply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...