Skeena Resources has received notice from Hochschild Mining PLC to take over as operator and commence investment in the Snip gold project, Tier One Silver again announced great results from high grade channel samples from the recently identified Cambaya target, Vizsla Silver is expanding Tajitos by 40% to 800m and showing great drill results with over 3,374 G silver equivalent per ton at Panuco, Consolidated Uranium announced the formation and planned spin-off of Labrador Uranium LUR and Tudor Gold is increasing the size of the financing offering to CAD$15,000,000.