(PLX AI) - ELEVA Capital SAS now holds a short position at 0.53% in shares issued by ISS.
|0,180
|0,185
|11:37
|0,182
|0,183
|11:37
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:52
|ISS Short Position Initiated By ELEVA Capital SAS
|05.10.
|ISS A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|28.09.
|ISS Buys Rönesans Facility Management in Turkey
|(PLX AI) - ISS acquired Rönesans Facility Management Company in Turkey from Rönesans Holding, a Turkish contracting company.• As part of the transaction, ISS will partner with Actera, a leading private...
|10.09.
|ISS Is Reinventing Itself, Handelsbanken Says in Upgrade
|(PLX AI) - ISS is reinventing itself, with stronger risk management and a more conservative communication style under the new CEO, Handelsbanken said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell. • Price...
|13.08.
|ISS Short Position Reduced By Kontiki Capital Management (HK)
|(PLX AI) - Kontiki Capital Management (HK) now holds a short position at 548819 shares issued by ISS, below 0.5%, down from 0.58% previously.
|10:52
|ISS Short Position Initiated By ELEVA Capital SAS
