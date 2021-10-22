Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SSW-Trading GmbH

Due to a merger scheduled for October 25, 2021 between exchange member SSW Market Making GmbH and its parent company SSW-Trading GmbH as the continuing entity, activities and member ID under existing cash equity memberships will be transferred to SSW-Trading GmbH. The member ID's will remain in accordance to the below. The change of exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, October 25, 2021. Member: SSW Trading GmbH Member IDs' in INET: SSWM Valid in INET systems as of: October 25, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021700