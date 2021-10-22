Anzeige
22.10.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SSW-Trading GmbH

Due to a merger scheduled for October 25, 2021 between exchange member SSW   
 Market Making GmbH and its parent company SSW-Trading GmbH as the continuing  
 entity, activities and member ID under existing cash equity memberships will be
 transferred to SSW-Trading GmbH. The member ID's will remain in accordance to 
 the below.                                   
The change of exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of
 Monday, October 25, 2021.                           
Member: SSW Trading GmbH                            
Member IDs' in INET: SSWM                            
Valid in INET systems as of: October 25, 2021                  
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195  
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

