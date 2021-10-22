Total Telecom reported that industry leaders gathered recently at Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, organized by UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, held in Dubai to discuss building future-proof networks sustainably.

Total Telecom thinks that the expectations from digital connectivity have been redefined in the last one year. From conducting financial transactions online to remote factory management, the digital way of life is becoming pervasive.

"Connectivity reshaped how we live and work when the pandemic hit in 2020. Connectivity is more than an expansion of functions, it is an emotional bond. As long as there is connectivity, there is a bond. Where there is connectivity, there is innovation. It presents us with unlimited possibilities. I believe in our shared mission to create a connected world," says Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, President of the Carrier BG, Huawei, in his inaugural address.

The C.A.F (Coverage, Architecture and Fusion) model is emerging as a way for the telcos to maximize the value of connectivity and achieve new growth. "The broader coverage the network has, the more number of connections it will grow. Further, fusion between connectivity and cloud is important to speed up digitalization. The sooner we achieve network and cloud convergence, the better competitive advantage telco operators will have. Lastly, network architecture is the cornerstone for current and future business opportunities. A future-oriented network should be more elastic, more efficient and greener," says Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei.

According to Total Telecom, with the growing dependency on digital tools, there is a strong need to rethink our network strategy to expand coverage, benefit from cloud and connectivity and build a future-oriented network. The communications service providers (CSPs) need to adopt innovative network strategies to provide reliable and ubiquitous broadband coverage to power the next wave of growth and innovation.

