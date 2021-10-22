DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company")

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 17 October 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the UK Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the half year ended 30 September 2021.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

22 October 2021

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk Link Company Matters Limited +44(0) 1392 477 500 Liberum Capital Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

