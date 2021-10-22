Anzeige
Freitag, 22.10.2021
22.10.2021 | 12:55
DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 22-Oct-2021 / 11:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company")

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 17 October 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the UK Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the half year ended 30 September 2021.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

22 October 2021

For further information, please contact: 

Company Secretary        aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk 
Link Company Matters Limited  +44(0) 1392 477 500 
 
Liberum Capital 
Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AEWU 
LEI Code:   21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
Sequence No.: 125020 
EQS News ID:  1242897 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2021 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
