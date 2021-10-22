Rollercoin Introduces BNB Mining into its Gameplay

Rollercoin online crypto mining announces the integration with BNB. A new concept of play to earn gaming and a marketplace release are coming soon.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Rollercoin, the leading online crypto mining simulator integrates BNB (Binance Coin) and makes it an integral part of its gameplay. The gaming platform has managed to acquire an extensive 1 million user global community in the past few years and continues to expand its cryptocurrency coverage. Rollercoin reports that from now on, the players can build their virtual rigs around BNB mining and compete in arcade games to improve the performance of the developed infrastructure. It is free, and the more active the community is in completing games, the more free BNB they can mine .

Earn BNB with Rollercoin

Online mining simulators have been around since the rise of Bitcoin but it is only Rollercoin that managed to take the center stage. The uptake is simple. Players compete in online mini games to increase the mining performance of their rigs and get rewarded with real crypto. The latter can then be spent on further rig improvements or can simply be withdrawn. Rollercoin community gets access to special events, like the latest Dark Star series of special tasks, whilst the soon to be released Marketplace introduces even more addons, aimed at mining and hashrate improvements.

At launch, players were limited to mining free BTC only. Shortly after, the team behind the leading crypto sim added free Ethereum mining and Doge. Binance coin acts as the latest addition to the list of integrated cryptocurrencies and according to the team, becomes the new step in the sim's development. Its gaming structure mimics real-world mining techniques, giving players an in-depth understanding of the intricacies involved in the process. Therefore, it can be used as an introduction to crypto mining with an added benefit of free crypto rewards.

BNB is the third most popular crypto asset in the world and acts as the backbone on which the renowned Binance exchange operates. Another benefit behind the Binance Coin is its tokenomics. Unlike the plethora of conventional tokens, a certain share of BNB gets burned, which in turn decreases total supply and increases value of the token.

Unlike many other online simulator games, Rollercoin follows the Play to Earn gameplay model where users do not have to spend any of their own funds in order to mine crypto. Perhaps it is this, that kicked off the flamboyant rise of the platform and makes players return to the game daily. The Play to Earn model means that the more you play, the more rewards you get. And in the case of Rollercoin, users start with a basic crypto mining rig of their choice and then have to play simple but engaging arcade mini-games to increase hashrate of the said equipment. The more games users play, the greater the hashrate gets and the higher the rewards are. Mined crypto can then be withdrawn or spent on in-game rig improvements, which further increases the hashrate.

About Rollercoin

Rolled out in 2018, Rollercoin quickly became the number one platform for virtual mining of free crypto. The sim's gameplay is designed in such a way that players get to learn all the intricacies of real crypto mining and earn free BNB at the same time. Users compete in simple but entertaining online mini games, build and improve rigs and fight for the online mining supremacy. Impressive, to say the least!

