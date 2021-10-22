Kansas State University Report Shows Puradigm Advanced Oxidation FLOW Technology Controls Bacteria, Mold and Yeast on Stainless Steel Surfaces

Study by KSU Food Science Institute shows the Puradigm system to be an effective surface disinfectant tool in health care, food processing and home environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, released the results from the Food Science Institute that shows the ionization effect of Puradigm's Advanced Oxidation FLOW Cell reduced microbial populations on stainless steel surfaces within two hours under ambient conditions.

Bacteria, mold and yeast species, chosen to represent important health care and food safety hazards, were tested. Four stainless steel coupons were dipped per microbial inooculum. The coupons were then transferred to a controlled airflow cabinet and exposed to the Puradigm Advanced Oxidation Cell 0, 2, 6 and 24 hours. Longer exposure times resulted in greater reductions in microbial populations.

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "The results from this study show the efficacy of our air purification technology and the benefit it can have on any community, especially when it comes to important food safety and health care related hazards. This technology can help remove harmful bacteria and viruses from our air and in turn make our environments a safer place for all."

The full reports can be read here:

KSU FSI - Puradigm Mold Yeast report

KSU FSI - Puradigm CRE report

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

