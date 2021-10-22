Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2021 | 14:04
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, October 22

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

Directorate Change

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Milyae Park as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1stJanuary 2022. Milyae will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement and Audit Committees of the Board.

Milyae is a non-executive Director of the Museum of London and chairs the related Museum of London (Trading) Ltd Board, which governs the museum's commercial interests. Prior to this she has held senior global executive positions in a career that has spanned investment banking, financial services, retail and fashion. Milyae is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

As at the date of this announcement, Milyae Park has no interest in the ordinary shares of the Company. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

As previously announced, after serving since 2013 as a non-executive Director, Marion Sears will be stepping down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in May 2022.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 834798

22 October 2021

