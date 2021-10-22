Innovative solar wafer company Nexwafe has closed its latest financing round with €32 million. The round was lead by the Indian group Reliance, which contributed €25 million to the round. The Freiburg-based wafer manufacturer intends to use the funds to drive forward the production and commercialization of its kerfless PV wafers.Wermuth Asset Management, an asset manager specializing in climate-friendly investments, has reported the successful completion of the Series C financing round for German wafer manufacturer Nexwafe. The round has closed at €32 million. Of this, the Indian conglomerate ...

