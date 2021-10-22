As the ninth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy approaches, eight RISE:NYC microgrids developed in partnership with NYCEDC, HUD, and SimpliPhi will provide grid resiliency for small businesses

New York, New York & Oxnard, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF), a leader in solar solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, has designed and deployed eight state-of-the-art microgrid systems for New York City communities as part of a post-Hurricane Sandy energy resiliency program. UGE's microgrids, utilizing next-generation LFP batteries from SimpliPhi Power, Inc, natural gas generators, and rooftop solar installations, will provide energy security for residents and businesses in the event of another major grid outage.

The microgrids are part of the City's RISE:NYC portfolio, developed in response to Sandy-related power outages through an innovative partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). After Hurricane Sandy caused $19 billion in losses for small businesses and left more than 2.2 million people without electricity in October 2012, NYCEDC developed the RISE:NYC program, which aims to strengthen the area's energy resiliency, reduce electricity costs, mitigate disaster loss, and prepare for climate change. NYCEDC awarded funding to UGE to provide uninterrupted power to small businesses and residents, even in the event of a utility service disruption.

"Hurricane Sandy gave New Yorkers a glimpse of the impact that climate change can have on businesses, residents, and our electric grid, and recent devastation from Hurricane Ida shows us that we all need to be prepared," said UGE Managing Director Mateo Chaskel. "UGE is proud to be providing renewable energy microgrid systems that can provide off-grid clean power when the grid is put at risk by storms and uncertain climate."

UGE's smart microgrid power systems store energy produced from renewable energy sources in SimpliPhi's next-generation fully integrated LFP Battery Systems, enabling critical backup power to function during utility service interruptions. Combined with a natural gas generator, these solutions ensure that critical systems remain powered even if the grid fails.

Small businesses and building owners like RISE:NYC beneficiary Joe Tirone were devastated by Hurricane Sandy's floods and power outages. The UGE microgrids will safeguard these individuals and businesses from potentially devastating storms in the future.

"Sandy was a wake-up call. This microgrid will ensure that my building won't suffer similar impacts in the future," said Tirone, a real estate professional in Staten Island. "Floods and power outages threaten our livelihoods, our homes, and our safety. It's time for us all to start innovating, and RISE:NYC is a wonderful resource."

"Our partnership with UGE has enabled the deployment of next-generation, back-up power systems that will help New Yorkers brace for future Hurricane Sandy-like events," said Chris Keast, SimpliPhi Power Sales Application Engineer. "These projects are a great step forward in the shift to decentralized renewable energy, leading the way in providing resilience to communities vulnerable to climate change."

"Hurricane Sandy was devastating and caused disastrous power outages in New York City. And today we are stronger because of RISE:NYC, a program implementing a variety of innovative solutions to support small businesses in the face of climate change and future storms," said NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb. "We thank UGE for their work in creating a safer, stronger, and more resilient place for all New Yorkers."

The eight sites included in the portfolio are in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and the Rockaways in Queens.

