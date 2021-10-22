Hanna Sillitoe Limited: New Study by Hanna Sillitoe Shows Direct Correlation Between Juicing and Sustained Weight Loss

27% of those surveyed noticed improvements in their complexion after completing a Juice Cleanse and 24% reported a substantial increase in energy

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major new study into juicing has highlighted the significant benefits of participating in a short-term cleanse.

Hanna Sillitoe surveyed 1334 people to gauge how a juice cleanse affects both the body and people's overall health, skin and wellbeing.

Over a quarter reported improvements in their skin; nearly a quarter felt more energetic and 27% cited sustained weight loss following a period of juicing, according to a new study by Hanna Sillitoe.

Other highlights include:

Participants felt adding a cold-pressed juice into their breakfast routine significantly boosted their intake of vitamins and nutrients.

Respondents stated turmeric, spinach, ginger and celery were the most likely ingredients to offer optimum health benefits.

The main deterrent for juicing is the hassle of the process and the cleaning of the juicer.

Study Methodology

The study, conducted through Momentive inc, sampled 1334 respondents from the UK, America, Australia and Europe between the ages of 18 and 80.

Hanna Sillitoe Limited is a health and wellbeing company incorporated in 2019 and based in Yorkshire, England. Skin healing expert Hanna Sillitoe formulated a natural, botanical skin care range in response to her own personal struggles with skin complaints and shares her plant based healing protocol to heal skin conditions including acne, eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.

Hanna Sillitoe is the author of Skin Healing Expert and the best-selling book Radiant. She made headlines in 2019 when all five entrepreneurs offered investment in her natural skincare brand on BBC2's Dragons Den.

