BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, October 22
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
22 OCTOBER 2021
The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 9,265 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were issued on 22 October 2021 Jason Honeyman for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.
Mr Honeyman immediately thereafter sold 4,364 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £31.82 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs, and transferred the balance of 4,901 shares to Mrs Joanne Honeyman.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1 Jason Honeyman
2 Joanne Honeyman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1 Director (PDMR)
2 PCA of PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1a Exercise of award granted in November 2018 under the Company's Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.
1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.
1c+2 Transfer of shares to Joanne Honeyman (PCA).
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
1a Nil 9,265
1b £31.82 4,364
1c+2 Nil 4,901
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717