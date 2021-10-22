Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Initiator Pharma A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (544/21)

On request of Initiator Pharma A/S, company registration number 37663808, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 25, 2021. Shares Short name: INIT ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 43,772,462 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: DK0060775872 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 238682 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 37663808 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ MIC code SSME ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2020 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.