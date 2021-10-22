TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / CryptoDragons Launches Its Metaverse on the Ethereum blockchain, consisting of 9 interconnected smart contracts. It's a new Ethereum based Dragon Metaverse, based on 9 smart contracts which are interconnected with each other through the logic of NFTs creation (ERC-721 standard) and the functionality they are used for.

Dragon and the Eggshell

The CryptoDragons Metaverse starts from a unique and limited collection of 10 000 NFT Eggs, where three types of dragons are hidden. By hatching their Eggs all firstborn dragon owners will have 2 NFTs - an Eggshell and the dragon NFTs.

After minting these Eggs to the blockchain and hatching them, Common, Epic, and Legendary dragons with unique blockchain DNA will come out to launch the whole Dragon Metaverse. The fourth Rare dragon will be born only as a result of breeding.

Overall there are 25 available basic genes, and each gene has 16 variations and 30 color shade combinations.

Dragon attributes:

The DNA of a dragon can be formed from 12,000 unique attributes. The unique algorithm selects and overlays the colors depending on the gene combinations that were created during the breeding. The result is billions of unique dragons.

However, only the Legendary dragons have all 25 genes. Legendary dragons stand out as the only ones that generate an income: 50% of the platform's all breeding earnings will be distributed among the Legendary dragon owners.

Moreover, all NFT dragon owners can breed, fight, collect or rent their dragons for breeding.

The whole CryptoDragons Metaverse is centered around the above-mentioned breedable, collectible, and capable to battle NFT dragons. Besides the realized first blockchain DNA, CryptoDragons' creators implemented also the fully-fledged blockchain battling Arena, where dragon masters fight either for the rival's dragon or ETH.

The CryptoDragons Metaverse is the masterpiece of advanced technologies and cutting-edge digital art.

For more information, visit

Website: https://CryptoDragons.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoDragons

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/CryptoDragons

