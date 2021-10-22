Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Megahebel: Rallyestart!? Der neue Depotgewinner?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2021 | 16:34
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Depositary

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Depositary

PR Newswire

London, October 22

22 October 2021

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Change of Depositary

The Board of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that it has approved the appointment of Citibank UK Limited ("CUKL") as the Company's Depositary with effect from 23 October 2021.

As a result of UK regulatory changes brought about by Brexit, Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch ("CEP"), the Company's current Depositary, will no longer provide depositary services from the UK and instead a related entity, CUKL, will provide such services to the Company going forward.

All enquiries to:

Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07800898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.