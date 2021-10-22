UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Depositary
PR Newswire
London, October 22
22 October 2021
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Change of Depositary
The Board of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that it has approved the appointment of Citibank UK Limited ("CUKL") as the Company's Depositary with effect from 23 October 2021.
As a result of UK regulatory changes brought about by Brexit, Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch ("CEP"), the Company's current Depositary, will no longer provide depositary services from the UK and instead a related entity, CUKL, will provide such services to the Company going forward.
All enquiries to:
Gregg Carswell - Senior Fund Control Manager, abrdn
Tel: 07800898212 or gregg.carswell@abrdn.com