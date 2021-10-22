UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Depositary

22 October 2021

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Change of Depositary

The Board of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that it has approved the appointment of Citibank UK Limited ("CUKL") as the Company's Depositary with effect from 23 October 2021.

As a result of UK regulatory changes brought about by Brexit, Citibank Europe Plc, UK Branch ("CEP"), the Company's current Depositary, will no longer provide depositary services from the UK and instead a related entity, CUKL, will provide such services to the Company going forward.

