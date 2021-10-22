EQS Group-News: GoldenPeaks Capital Holding Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Warsaw, 22nd October 2021 - GoldenPeaks Capital, and subsidiary Spectris Energy, have held an opening ceremony in Pszczew for the formal commissioning of Portfolio Bravo of installed capacity of 86MW in Poland. The project in Pszczew of installed capacity of 8MW was completed successfully within seven months and is one of the first projects in Poland to utilise bifacial photovoltaic modules. The ceremonial inauguration took place on 1st October 2021.
Among those in attendance were representatives from BayernLB and Siemens Bank, including BayernLB's Karin Schramm, Sector Head of Renewable Energy.
Fergie May, CEO of GoldenPeaks Capital, commented: "Our cooperation with BayernLB and Siemens Bank shows enormous potential. The alignment of interests and cohesive work ethic is embodied in this joint ribbon cutting ceremony to formally open the power plant in Pszczew. GoldenPeaks Capital has collated a 1GW portfolio in Poland, with 86MW now built and a further 400MW under construction. We have shown our commitment to the sector, and steadfastly support the implementation of the EU climate and energy policy goals."
The photovoltaic market in Poland has been undergoing a development boom over the last two years. At the end of 2020, 3,936 MW of photovoltaic installations were operating, an increase of 2,563 MW or nearly 200% on the previous year. According to the forecasts of the Institute for Renewable Energy (IRE), in 2021, and for a second year in a row, Poland will maintain its high position among the fastest RES developers in the EU. The IRE estimates that at the end of 2021, the installed PV capacity in Poland may exceed 6 GW - matching the capacity of its wind farms a year ago.
GoldenPeaks Capital is an international investor primarily active in the renewable energy and real estate sectors. Based in Europe, the group is building a strong pipeline of new projects in Poland and elsewhere within the EU.
Spectris Energy is one of the fastest growing companies in the renewable energy market in Poland. The company implements a comprehensive due diligence process in acquisition of projects as well as construction and operation of renewable energy plants.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GoldenPeaks Capital Holding Ltd.
|260, Trin San Alber
|1150 Gzira
|Malta
|Phone:
|+41 41 444 10 10
|E-mail:
|info@goldenpeakscapital.com
|Internet:
|www.goldenpeakscapital.com
|EQS News ID:
|1242960
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1242960 22.10.2021