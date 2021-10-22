Cellular Goods was established in 2018 with the aim of developing premium, research-backed, consumer products, based on biosynthetic cannabinoids. These include skincare products, the first to be formulated with CBG (a rare cannabinoid supplied by Willow Biosciences) following positive studies. Additional partnerships have been formed with leading biosynthetic cannabinoid manufacturers in the United States and Canada. The intention is to launch the first two products under the Cellular Goods brand in the UK before the year end. The company's website will be the initial distribution channel with other sales partnerships planned.

