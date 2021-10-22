Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to forge media attraction, both from investor and product focused media outlets. The exposure is positively impacting its online sales portal.

Sweet Earth was recently featured on Cannabis Radio[1], the premier online/podcast radio destination for all things cannabis. The interview featured the Company's CEO discussing the Company's vision, goals and differentiating characteristics versus peers:

Interview: https://cannabisradio.com/podcasts/grassroots-marketing/sweet-earth-with-ceo-peter-espig/.

On October 11, 2021, the Company was featured in the Midas Letter[2], which provides investing reporting and analysis in mining, cannabis, medical marijuana, Canadian ACMPR, energy, and technology companies.

Interview: https://midasletter.com/2021/10/award-winning-cbd-company-with-top-5-global-player-ambitions-sweet-earth-holdings-se/.

On October 14, 2021, the Company was featured in Boulder Weekly[3] an alternative newsweekly that publishes every Thursday in Boulder, Colorado. In the interview the Company provided insight into the importance of isotopic molecular size's importance in the Company's CBD products. Skin, as an organ, only allows very small molecules to pass through it and into the body because it functions as protection for invasive bodies. Thus, no matter how much CBD a salve contains, if the molecular size of that isolate is too big, the CBD won't make it through the epidermis and the dermis and into the subcutaneous tissue.

Article: https://www.boulderweekly.com/features/weed-between-the-lines/size-matters-and-smaller-is-better/.

