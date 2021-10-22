Global Fixed Income Realisation Limited - First and Final Liquidation Distribution
London, October 22
GLOBAL FIXED INCOME REALISATION LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION)
FIRST AND FINAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION
At an extraordinary general meeting of Global Fixed Income Realisation Limited (in voluntary liquidation) (the "Company") held on 29 March 2019, shareholders passed resolutions to wind up the Company and Joint Liquidators (the "Liquidators") were appointed.
Following the final receipt of investment proceeds, the Liquidators announce their intention to make a first and final liquidation distribution to the Ordinary shareholders (the "Final Distribution") of:
GBP £0.07063 per ordinary Sterling share issued
The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 14 October 2021 (the "Record Date").
This Distribution will be paid on 22 October 2021 (the "Payment Date") by way of cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date, following receipt of the requisite investor KYC information.
