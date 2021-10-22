Scientists in South Korea demonstrated a fabrication technique for perovskite solar cells relying entirely on room temperature, ambient conditions processes. Using an all-inorganic perovskite material, and a spray coated electron transport layer, cells fabricated by the group achieved a maximum efficiency of 19.75%.All-inorganic perovskites have caught the attention of the PV research community, thanks to higher stability, and potentially even higher efficiency. Initially the materials were thought more difficult to process than their mixed organic/inorganic counterparts. And though the highest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...