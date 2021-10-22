The "Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market and it is poised to grow by $273.19 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.09% during the forecast period.

The report on the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for food sterilization, increase in demand for minimally processed food, and rise in the use of PEF for fruit and vegetable processing.

The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of new PEF systems as one of the prime reasons driving the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization and the growing popularity of low field strength PEF systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market covers the following areas:

Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market sizing

Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market forecast

Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market vendors that include CoolWave Processing BV, Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh, EnergyPulse Systems Lda, Food Physics LLC, montena technology sa, Pulsemaster, ScandiNova Systems AB, and Wek-Tec e. K. Also, the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Liquid food Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solid food Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CoolWave Processing BV

Diversified Technologies Inc.

Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh

EnergyPulse Systems Lda

Food Physics LLC

montena technology sa

Pulsemaster

ScandiNova Systems AB

Wek-Tec e. K.

10. Appendix

