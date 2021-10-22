DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.10.2021 / 18:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavel Grachev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors, CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares





ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares of PJSC Polyus to a wholly owned subsidiary of Pavel Grachev, Kenjino Holdings LTD, as share capital contribution c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 189.74 340,083 d) Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total

USD 189.74

340,083

USD 64,527,348.42 e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kenjino Holdings LTD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Pavel Grachev, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Share capital contribution from the sole shareholder Pavel Grachev c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 340,083 d) Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total

USD 189.74

340,083

USD 64,527,348.42 e) Date of the transaction 19 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kenjino Holdings LTD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Pavel Grachev, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of PJSC Polyus b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company Polyus b) LEI 549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares





ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 b) Nature of the transaction Raise financing under repo-type transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume USD 98.6091 202,821 d) Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

- Total

USD 98.6091

202,821

USD 19,999,996.27 e) Date of the transaction 21 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

22.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

