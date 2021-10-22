Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Partners with MicroTech

Leading Federal Government Contractor to Offer TruContextTM on GSA schedule

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), the company that enables you to See-Your-Data and a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, predictive insights, and rapid root-cause analysis technology, announced today that is has partnered with MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). MicroTech is a $500 million business that employs skilled professionals in more than 40 states and numerous overseas locations that support hundreds of prime contracts throughout the federal Government and Fortune 500 companies.

Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO, commented, "We look forward to working with the brilliant team at MicroTech. MicroTech's track record and ability to win in the Federal government space is unparalleled. They have won some of the biggest and most sought-after IT, network, telecommunications, and technology contracts in the Federal Government, including the $50 billion 15-year GSA EIS contract, the VA, Microsoft Support Contract, the Social Security Support Services Contract, and the Presidential Transition Team Contract. Their dedication to mission and commitment to excellence has made them one of the top Managed Service Providers in the country".

Tony Jimenez, MicroTech Founder, President, and CEO, noted, "Cybersecurity threats are persistent, and it is very easy for malware to cripple networks. It is critical that companies are able to monitor their security in real-time and machine data can facilitate this effort. Visium enables companies to better secure their networks and MicroTech is excited to partner with them."

Visium's TruContext platform includes the following features:

TruContext ingests ANY data in its raw and native format, including PCAP, Netflow, Nessus, Splunk data, Crowdstrike, etc., making it easier for users to see machine data and find new insights - Users can now leverage TruContext to understand cyber threat data in real-time, enabling decisions to be made with confidence.

TruContext provides understanding of context, enabling the user to quickly determine system level dependencies and impacts of cyber vulnerabilities and exploits. Now a client can see and understand how a compromise on a single asset can specifically impact other connected assets and domains throughout a system.

TruContext uses the MITRE Att&ck framework as an overlay to ingested data for mapping and pinpointing vulnerabilities, exploits, and mitigations.

TruContext is able to geolocate attack vectors based on Internet Protocol (IP) prefixes.

TruContext accelerates root cause determination - analysts can focus on analysis and the mission of securing the enterprise because TruContext frees up human capital from the days, weeks, or more which is typically spent on manipulating and preparing data for analysis. No more spending most of an analyst's time trying to make sense of raw data and joining the dots between the thousands of daily logs and alerts, many of which are false positives, before even getting to the task of solving problems.

TruContext delivers a composite source of valuable data made available through Visium Analytics' data overlays and enrichments - by which, organizations can now also overlay new sources of valuable correlated machine data through dashboard level integration within the Splunk Enterprise Application ecosystem. This capability complements Splunk by delivering real-time context across large data sets in Splunk Enterprise.

TruContext accelerates Machine Learning (ML)- Visium's platform adds velocity to the ML process by delivering already connected data-sets to ML models, enabling the ability to predict attacks before they occur.

About MicroTech: MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Verified and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. Under MicroTech's outstanding leadership, the privately-owned company has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Regularly described as the "hottest Hispanic business in the nation," MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest-Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business. Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years.

MicroTech is a Managed Service Provider (MSP), providing Infrastructure Services & Solutions, Cyber Security Solutions, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Professional Services, Network Systems Integration, Research & Development, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications Services, Solutions, and Support to Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies, public sector, as well as commercial enterprises. MicroTech is ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 20243 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 rated in both CMMI Services (CMI-SVC) & CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV).

About MITRE

For a half century, MITRE has worked as a strategic partner to federal agencies to solve hard problems in cybersecurity. MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, and advancing predictive technology to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

