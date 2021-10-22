Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. (The): Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. Announces Subsidiary TA Logistics Enters Small Parcel Supply Chain Industry with its purchase of QPS in Wake Forest, North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:KMFI) announced that its subsidiary TA Logistics, Inc., a freight brokerage business, purchased QPS of Wake Forest North Carolina on Friday, October 15th 2021 deepening its commitment to the logistics industry.

"QPS of Wake Forest has been a community resource for over 20-years in this part of North Carolina and I'm excited to bring the small parcel supply chain business into the fold of the larger freight business we currently serve." -Doug Rink, CEO of Keller and President of TA Logistics, Inc. said.

"We currently serve some of the same carriers like DHL Global and now DHL Express, along with others including UPS (ticker symbol: UPS) and FedEx (ticker symbol: FDX). We plan to "cross fertilize" our freight forwarding knowledge while simultaneously growing the small parcel business that QPS brings us to continue to grow our band, the sky's the limit..!"- Rink goes on to say.

Professionals in the transaction were: Neal Isaacs, MBA, CM&AP Managing Partner of VR Business Brokers of Raleigh and Peter A. Hanna of Hopler, Wilms, & Hanna, PLLC of Durham, North Carolina.

About QPS of Wake Forest

QPS of Wake Forest has long history of serving the Wake Forest, North Carolina market and increasing sales every year, this location has been served carriers like UPS, Federal Express, DHL Express and United State Postal Service for over two decades. (919) 569-0072

About Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Company history dates back to 1866 when the Keller Store in Corydon, Indiana was established. From that time, the operation entered into various businesses, including running an electrical light plant, manufacturing spokes for farm wagons, operation in a hub-mill, farm wagon production, building barns, producing wooden porch furniture, wooden truck bodies and refrigerator boxes, as well as making end tables, magazine racks, chair parts, and Trucking. The Company was incorporated in 1906 under the laws of the State of Indiana and two subsidiaries in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company can be reached: info@kmfi.net

Disclaimer

The press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares of Keller in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, and the distribution of this communication in jurisdictions may be similarly restricted. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risk and uncertainties described from time to time in Keller Manufacturing Co., Inc's filings with the OTC Markets News Service. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

