22.10.2021 | 18:56
GUNTRY Offers One-of-a-Kind Wedding Venue

OWINGS MILLS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Brides and grooms seeking a memorable Central Maryland wedding venue need look no further than GUNTRY in Owings Mills, Md.

Country club amenities coupled with high-end indoor ranges make for an unforgettable wedding reception, party or corporate event.

"We can transform our space to match your dreams and offer a truly remarkable wedding venue. Our team at GUNTRY offers full event-planning service, including an executive chef who will create the perfect menu for your event," said General Manager Paul Glomp.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Hessler, in photo, who dazzled their guests with a stunning 2021 wedding at GUNTRY, including this pose in recognition of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

GUNTRY is accepting bookings now for 2022 weddings and events.

About GUNTRY
In a league of its own, GUNTRY is a state-of-the-art indoor shooting and training center that boasts the comforts and amenities of a country club. Built from the ground up, GUNTRY's 64,000-square-foot facility is the premiere shooting and training facility on the East Coast, offering 34 indoor ranges including 100 yards lanes, expert instructors, a fully immersive simulator, café, VIP & cigar lounge, pro shop and more. For more information visit: https://www.guntry.com/

Media Contact:
Jeffrey Davis
jeff@c-360.agency

SOURCE: GUNTRY



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669321/GUNTRY-Offers-One-of-a-Kind-Wedding-Venue

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
