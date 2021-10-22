UltraClear Epoxy Discusses how to select the best commercial grade Epoxy coating

SPRING HILL, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Commercial grade epoxy coating is ideal for a broad range of industrial and commercial purposes. Used across a variety of industries, epoxy coating offers utility and aesthetics, being resistant to heat, scratching, and general wear from heavy use.

However, according to UltraClear Epoxy , a global leader in epoxy coating products, not all epoxy is created equal. Inferior epoxy products can have a dramatic negative impact on the finished application, leading to visible wear, damage, and increased costs among other concerns.

This quarter, Ultra Clear Epoxy discusses how to choose the best commercial-grade epoxy for the job, aiding commercial clients in selecting an application that will meet their needs and exceed expectations.

Needs Assessment

Prior to shopping for epoxy coatings, UltraClear advises that customers conduct a needs assessment to better understand how the use case may impact product selection. By asking key questions regarding the project and desired outcome, customers will be better prepared when shopping for a product that meets their needs.

Questions UltraClear Suggests Include:

What type of surface with the epoxy be applied to?

What duration of time will be spent in direct contact with the application surface?

How durable is the material of the intended application surface?

Will this area be 'high traffic' and subject to consistent abuse?

Are there any environmental or health concerns in the area the epoxy will be used?

Will the surface be subject to the movement of heavy furniture, appliances or other items?

How long is the coating expected to last before needing to be re-coated?

What type of investment does the budget allow for commercial epoxy coatings?

Quality Assessment

Presuming a product fits the intended budget, UltraClear Epoxy advises that the following can be used to assess the overall quality of a product, ensuring that customers get the most value for every dollar invested into epoxy coatings.

Application Requirements

Some products require multiple coats to achieve the desired outcome, resulting in both increased costs of raw materials as well as labor and lost time waiting for the epoxy to dry. UltraClear, by contrast, utilizes a patented one-coat system to avoid such costs.

Durability

Even low use areas can benefit from enhanced durability. UltraClear's formula, for example, produces a highly durable finish that measures twice as thick as competitor formulas, boasting a 98 (extra hard) rating on the Shore D Hardness Scale. This formula maintains structural integrity at the molecular level, even when under high stress, pressure, or heat, making it ideal for commercial purposes and residential settings.

Leveling Considerations

Working with epoxy coatings can be challenging and burdensome, especially when working on uneven surfaces or with products that don't level well on their own. UltraClear's commercial epoxy solutions are self-leveling, saving time, effort and frustration for customers.

Aesthetics and Visual Appeal

According to UltraClear Epoxy, one of the biggest complaints they hear about inferior epoxy products is that they tend to fade, yellow and even crack over time. By contrast, UltraClear commercial epoxies are proprietary engineered to produce a crystal-clear finish that uses non-fading polymers for a superior shine that never fades, yellows or cracks.

Prioritizing Health and Safety

Lower quality epoxies often emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that have been shown to pose a significant health risk. VOCs can dramatically reduce indoor air quality, and cause everything from throat irritation to nervous system damage and increased risk of cancers. UltraClear commercial epoxies are 100% VOC free, making them a healthier alternative to cheap epoxy products.

Compatibility with Materials and Surfaces

In some cases, customers require a more versatile application, capable of being used on a wide range of surfaces and material types. UltraClear commercial epoxy is compatible with:

Wood

Metal

Granite

Ceramic

Marble

Concrete

Quartz

Porcelain

Sand

Stainless steel

Bamboo

Where the Product Is Made

UltraClear takes incredible pride in offering products that are made right here in America, using American made ingredients and American labor. Every aspect of production, from polymers to tools and supplies, are manufactured in the USA to the highest quality standards. This move ensures greater quality control from start to finish, and unbeatable reliability and consistency that cannot be had with inferior batches of materials sourced from overseas.

About UltraClear Epoxy

Proudly made in the USA under the strictest of quality standards, UltraClear Epoxy has been trusted by over 150,000 customers from DIYers and artisans, to industrial giants and Fortune 500 companies.

Since its inception, the company has led the charge with innovative and uniquely engineered epoxy solutions that deliver unparalleled results and unbeatable finishes that are as aesthetic as they are durable and utilitarian.

