Freitag, 22.10.2021
Neue Biotechnologie mit dem Vertrauen des Vatikans!
WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 
22.10.21
19:59 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2021 | 20:32
American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Appoints Director

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Hildebrand, LlB., PhD., has been appointed a director of the Company. Dr. Hildebrand has been a practicing lawyer in British Columbia for over 40 years and has a doctorate in economics in addition to his law degree and Master of Science degree in mathematics. He was previously a director of AMY from 2007 to 2013.

The Company's board of directors has granted Dr. Hildebrand 400,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.80 per share and expiring five years from today.

Larry Reaugh, CEO says Dr. Hildebrand has proven his abilities especially in the field of litigation and is a welcome addition to the Company.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc



https://www.accesswire.com/669330/American-Manganese-Appoints-Director

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
