Savage Enterprises Launches the Hydro Bubbler Under its Flagship Brand Delta Extrax

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is excited to announce the newest product to its award-winning Delta Extrax catalog: the Hydro Bubbler. The Hydro Bubbler is a device specifically designed to improve a customer's experience when vaping cannabinoid-infused cartridges. This is the second device that has been introduced by Savage under Delta Extrax and is available for sale through distributors nationwide and at www.DeltaExtrax.com.

Delta Extrax's Hydro Bubbler device features a glass bubbler vaping design that is compatible with the industry-standard 510 threaded cartridges and allows users to drastically improve their experience with cannabinoid-infused cartridges. The Hydro Bubbler also features a battery power capacity of 650mah, 4 voltage settings up to 4.0V indicated by colored light, fits up to 15mm diameter cartridges, and is made up of zinc alloy, PCTG, ABS, and glass. Delta Extrax's new Hydro Bubbler also comes with a micro USB cable for easy charging of the device. The Hydro Bubbler is currently available for purchase at a MSRP of $57.99.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, stated, "We're incredibly excited to deliver quality products to market that go hand-in-hand with our top-tier manufacturing process and allow us to further develop our offerings as a company to our customers. We take pride in every product that we introduce to the market, and we truly hope that our customers enjoy the Hydro Bubbler as much as we do."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, expanded, "This is a tremendous era for Delta Extrax and we're super excited to introduce the Hydro Bubbler, which we believe to have tons of potential in the long run. When analyzing and identifying ways to increase value for customers, the Hydro Bubbler was at the top of the list. We believe that the Hydro Bubbler will be very well received by our consumers and we're excited for nationwide distributors to also take advantage of the opportunity."

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

