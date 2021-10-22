DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (SPAC) / Home Member State

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (SPAC): Notification of Home Member State



22.10.2021 / 21:35

Following the issuance of shares admitted to trading in Germany on 18 October 2021, GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE, a société européenne incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 55, Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B255487 and bearing LEI number 391200CLINOY60KP3T33, has chosen LUXEMBOURG as its home Member State for purposes of the application of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements regarding information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market, as amended (the Transparency Law). The Commission de surveillance du secteur financier in Luxembourg has been notified in respect of the home Member State election on 22 October 2021.

